ADVERTISEMENT

Aavin daily milk procurement crosses five lakh litres in Tiruchi

Updated - June 27, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 06:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The daily milk procurement had dipped below 4.2 lakh litres in January, February and March for a variety of reasons such as fodder shortage, heat and widespread water shortage

C. Jaisankar

The volume of milk procurement has been going up since the last week of May mainly because of improvement in the weather condition in Perambalur, Ariyalur and Tiruchi districts. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

After a lull, milk procurement by Tiruchi Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, popularly known as Aavin, is once again looking up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The union, one of the oldest and highest milk procurement and processing unions attached to the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation, procures milk from 612 cooperative societies in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, and Perambalur districts. It procures milk from about 51,000 member suppliers, who are attached to various cooperative societies.

The union faced tough challenges between March and May because of drought-like situation in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, and Perambalur districts. Shortage of fodder, acute water shortage, and sweltering heat affected the health of milch animals caused a dip in the milk yield. The volume of milk procurement, which crossed 5 lakh litres in December, slumped to 4.2 lakh litres in January, April and May.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, milk procurement has been going up since the last week of May mainly because of the sporadic summer rain in various parts of Tiruchi, Perambalur, and Ariyalur. The volume of procurement constantly hits 5-lakh litre mark over the last few days. It was 5.23 lakh litres on Wednesday. It touched 5.26 lakh litres on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We continue to register steady increase in milk procurement over the last few weeks. Green pastures have resurfaced in many parts, thereby supporting the animals that go for grazing. We ensure the regular supply of inputs and cattle feed to the members of milk cooperative societies,” says S. Muthumari, general manager, Tiruchi Aavin.

She said the prevailing climate was good for rearing milch animals. A number of more steps had been taken to increase the milk procurement. It was expected to cross 5.5 lakh litre in the weeks to come.

Ms. Muthumari said that of the total procurement, about 1..41 lakh litres of milk was earmarked for sale in Tiruchi, Perambalur, and Ariyalur districts. About 3 lakh litre was being sent to Aavin in Chennai. About 80,000 litre was sent for the Aavin’s milk powder units in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / dairy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US