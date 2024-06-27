Aavin daily milk procurement crosses five lakh litres in Tiruchi

After a lull, milk procurement by Tiruchi Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, popularly known as Aavin, is once again looking up.

The milk union, one of the oldest and highest milk procurement and processing unions attached to the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation, procures milk from 612 cooperative milk societies in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, and Perambalur districts. It procures milk from about 59,000 member suppliers, who are attached to various cooperative milk societies.

The union faced tough challenges in milk procurement between March and May because of drought-like situation in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, and Perambalur districts. Shortage of fodder, acute water shortage, and sweltering heat affected the health of milch animals caused a dip in the milk yield. The volume of milk procurement, which was hovering above 5 lakh litres in January, went down to 4.5 lakh litres in April and May.

According to sources, the volume of milk procurement has been going up since the last week of May mainly because of the sporadic summer rain in various parts of Tiruchi, Perambalur, and Ariyalur. The volume of procurement constantly hits 5-lakh litre mark over the last few days. It was 5.23 lakh litres on Wednesday. It touched 5.26 lakh litres on Thursday.

“We continue to register steady increase in milk procurement over the last few weeks. Green pastures have resurfaced in many parts, thereby supporting the animals that go for grazing. We ensure the regular supply of inputs and cattle feed to the members of milk cooperative societies,” says Muthumari, general manager, Tiruchi Aavin.

She said the prevailing climate was good for rearing milch animals. A few more steps had been taken to increase the milk procurement. It was expected to cross 5.5 lakh litre in the weeks to come.

Ms. Muthumari said that of the total procurement, about 1.5 lakh litres of milk was earmarked for sale in Tiruchi, Perambalur, and Ariyalur districts. Remaining milk was sent to Chennai.