Aavin begins procuring milk from non-members of cooperative societies

Move comes in the wake of private dairies being hit by disruption in supply chain

The Tiruchi District Milk Producers’ Union, popularly known as Aavin, has begun procuring milk from farmers, who are not members of cooperative milk societies.

The move comes in the wake of a section of private dairies refusing to procure milk from farmers, who have ‘buy back’ arrangements with them, due to disruption of supply chain after imposition of total lockdown.

While Aavin procures milk directly from its member societies in different parts of Tiruchi, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, private dairies have their own network of farmers, who raise milch animals in Thuraiyur, Karattampatti, Thottiyam, Musiri, Thathaiyengarpettai and other rural areas. Although the farmers supply milk to private companies, more than 70% cattle growers mainly patronise the Tiruchi District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union.

According to industry sources, on an average, Tiruchi Aavin procures 4.5 lakh litres of milk from its member societies daily. The daily procurement of milk by private companies pegs at 2 lakh litres in normal circumstances.

However, it is said that except a few organised private dairies, most of the small dairies have reduced the procurement of milk from farmers by 30% to 40% due to the impact of total lockdown, forcing them to sell milk at throwaway prices in their villages. Hit by revenue loss, some farmers brought it to the notice of the State government and Aavin management.

A senior official of Aavin in Tiruchi told The Hindu that the Minister for Dairy Development had instructed the officials of the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Union to procure milk from farmers, who were not part of the cooperative milk societies. Based on it, instructions had been given to the societies. Priority was being extended to procure milk from farmers, who were once part of the cooperative societies and switched over to private firms. There was no limit for milk procurement.

The official added that the procurement would generally come down in April and May due to peak summer. However, on an average, it has been procuring 4.8 lakh litres a day over the last few weeks. Procurement of milk from non-member societies could be among the reasons for a high quantum of milk procurement.