‘Aashada Navarathri’ festival from today

09 July 2021 20:11 IST

The annual ‘Aashada Navarathri’ festival for Goddess Varahi will be celebrated at Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur from Saturday.

During the 10-day festival, special anointments will be performed to the Goddess installed on the Big Temple premises and special decorations will be done. The festival will culminate with the procession of the deity on July 19 within the temple precincts.

