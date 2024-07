The “Aani Thirumanjanam” festival was celebrated with religious fervour at the recently consecrated Sri Natarajar temple, Thillaivilagam near Thiruthuraipoondi. The consecration of this temple was performed after nearly a gap of 100 years and the first “Aani Thirumanjanam” festival after the consecration was held at the temple on July 11.

