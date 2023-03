March 15, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Aakash BYJU’s, which offers test preparation services, opened its second centre at Kailash Nagar in Tiruchi on Wednesday. In a press release, the company said the centre will offer direct and hybrid classes. Dheeraj Kumar Misra, regional director, Aakash BYJU’S, inaugurated the centre.