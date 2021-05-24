AAI to donate solid waste converter machine

Tiruchi

24 May 2021 19:13 IST

The Airports Authority of India has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here on Monday to donate a solid waste converter machine to the hospital for disposal of solid waste generated on a daily basis.

The hospital authorities had made a request to the Airports Authority of India for the purchase of the solid waste convertor machine costing ₹55. 75 lakh.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) accepted the proposal under the Corporate Environmental Responsibility initiative of construction of new international terminal building, a press release from the AAI here said.

The AAI has sanctioned the funds for the equipment which would be purchased by the hospital authorities.

The memorandum of agreement was signed on behalf of the AAI at the airport by General Manager - Projects, Tiruchi Airport P. Sri Krishna and hospital dean Vanitha in the presence of AAI officials.