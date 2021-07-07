AAI team arrives to install upgraded ILS

New system will aid in smoother landing of flights at Tiruchi international airport, says Director

A technical team from Radio Construction and Development Unit of Airports Authority of India, New Delhi, arrived here on Tuesday to install a new and upgraded Instrument Landing System (ILS) at Tiruchi international airport.

The nine-member team is headed by a senior official in the rank of Assistant General Manager of the unit, whose functional responsibility includes installation and commissioning of communication and navigational systems.

The team will start work from Wednesday to replace the existing ILS with a new and upgraded system that will aid in smoother landing of flights at the airport, said Airport Director, Tiruchi, S. Dharmaraj.

With civil and electrical works connected with the project having been completed, the major task now is installation of the upgraded system comprising a set of 16 localiser antennae instead of the existing 12.

To recap, the new set of localiser antennae, which has been procured, will be installed on a new concrete platform constructed as part of the ILS project on the end of Runway 27 adjoining Tiruchi-Pudukottai national highway. The glide path — another component of the ILS — will come up on the end of Runway 09 towards the Nathamadipatti side.

Post-installation of the new system, flight calibration tests will be conducted ahead of its commissioning, Mr. Dharmaraj said.

A flight calibration team will arrive at the airport to carry out the tests jointly with the Radio Construction and Development Unit team. Also, approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation will be obtained prior to commissioning.

The plan is to complete the entire project by July-end, Mr. Dharmaraj.added.

The new ILS system is coming up at the non-metro Tiruchi airport at a cost of ₹3.5 crore. The project, originally planned to be completed by March, has got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The last year has seen only non-scheduled flights in operation at the airport.

Flights were operated by Air India Express under Vande Bharat Mission and Air Bubble agreement only. The passenger footfall recorded at the airport during April 2020 to May 2021 was a little over four lakh, said airport sources.