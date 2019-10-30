AAI report card: spike in movement of global passengers

Notwithstanding its limited overseas connectivity to select destinations and the persistent clamour for introduction of flights to additional foreign cities, Tiruchi international airport has been on a growth trajectory in respect of international passenger movement.

Overseas passenger traffic has soared at this non-metro airport in the last six months of the current fiscal as compared to the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Amid robust passenger movement, the fast-growing international airport in Rockfort City has emerged as one among the top 15 ports in the country in foreign tourist arrivals.

The first six months of the current financial year saw the airport handling over 6.9 lakh international passengers alone registering a 13% increase, according to Airports Authority of India statistics.

The robust movement has enabled Tiruchi to cruise way ahead of other non-metro international airports in the country including Goa, Lucknow, Amritsar, Jaipur and Mangalore in respect of handling international passenger traffic.

The upward trend only points to the fact that growth will further climb up if the airport had direct connectivity to more destinations, especially in West Asian and South-East Asian sectors, in the wake of persistent demand from travellers, airline and travel industry circles strongly feel.

With over 20 overseas flight movements per day, the airport with restricted runway length is directly connected to five overseas destinations at present: Colombo, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai and Sharjah.

The clamour from travellers in this part of the region has been for launching direct connectivity to additional West Asian destinations such as Kuwait, Doha and Abu Dhabi where a substantial work force hailing from the central and southern districts are employed.

At a time when construction of a new state-of-the-art international passenger terminal is apace, keeping in mind the futuristic growth of the airport, and the new structure expected to be commissioned in 2021, it is time to establish connectivity to more foreign destinations to commensurate with the expansion plan, feel those in the travel industry.

Despite the limited connectivity in the international sector, Tiruchi airport continues to remain among the top 15 ports in the country in respect of Foreign Tourists Arrivals and Foreign Tourist Arrival on e-Tourist visa as per Union Ministry of Tourism statistics.

The Union Ministry of Tourism compiles monthly Foreign Tourist Arrivals and Foreign Tourist Arrivals on e-Tourist Visa based on information received from the Bureau of Immigration.

As per September 2019 figures, Tiruchi airport’s percentage share of Foreign Tourist Arrivals in the country was 1.46 % . It was in the 13th spot among the top 15 ports in the country.

Delhi airport topped the list in respect of Foreign Tourist Arrival with its percentage share being 30.36 followed by Mumbai airport with the figure being 12.4 % in September 2019.

In order to attract more foreign tourists, the authorities concerned should improve tourism-related infrastructure facilities and aggressively market temple tourism which is the main strength of this region, says S.A. Mubashir, joint secretary, Tiruchi Tourism Federation.

Airline circles feel that resumption of direct flight service to Thailand from Tiruchi will give a further push to international passenger traffic.