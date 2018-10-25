AAI sets the ball rolling on new passenger terminal

With all mandatory clearances having been obtained for the construction of the new international passenger terminal building at the Tiruchi international airport, the Airports Authority of India has now issued the work order to ITD Cementation India Ltd to carry out the multi-crore project.

The detailed work order has been placed after obtaining approval from the Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The work order contains minute details connected with the project including the Bill of Quantities, entire work schedule, cost escalation clause and rate quoted for all types of works.

The AAI had last month issued Letter of Intent in favour of the ITD Cementation India Ltd which was the lowest bidder during the bidding exercise for the construction of the new passenger terminal building at the fast growing Tiruchi airport which has direct connectivity to Colombo, Dubai, Sharjah, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Even as the work order had been placed, preparatory works connected with the mega project have been set in motion at the Tiruchi airport such as demarcation of the proposed site for the construction of the new terminal building adjoining the existing structure.

Consequent to the placing of the work order, a formal agreement would be entered into between the AAI and the ITD Cementation India Limited soon.

The formal foundation stone laying ceremony for the multi-crore project is expected to be held here next month.

All mandatory clearances, including environmental, have been obtained well ahead of the commencement of the project and the entire activity is going as per plan, says P. Sree Krishna, General Manager- Projects, Airports Authority of India, Tiruchi.

Preliminary works like survey has also commenced for the construction of a new apron at the airport, Mr. Sree Krishna added.

The AAI has sanctioned a whopping ₹ 950 crore for the construction of the new terminal building, apron and the construction of a new Technical Block - cum- Air Traffic Control Tower at the Tiruchi airport.

The futuristic new terminal building would come up on an area exceeding 60,000 square metres adjoining the existing building and would be in a position to handle 3.9 million passengers per annum.

The new apron would be in a position to accommodate 10 aircraft. The proposed new Air Traffic Control was in the design stage and height clearance has been sought ahead of its construction.