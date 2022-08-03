Aadi Perukku celebrated with traditional gaiety, as Cauvery brims

People celebrate ‘Adi Perukku’ at the Cauvery in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

August 03, 2022 19:33 IST

Gaiety marked Aadi Perukku, celebrated on the 18th day of Aadi month in the Tamill calendar, along the Cauvery river here.

The Amma Mandapam bathing ghat, situated on the northern bank of the Cauvery in Srirangam, witnessed huge crowds all through the day. As per the tradition, the devotees performed special pujas to the river as a mark of gratitude for the prosperity of the farming community along its course.

The bathing ghat witnessed hectic activity with the arrival of a steady stream of newly married couples. The neighbouring bathing ghats at Geethapuram and Garuda Mandapam too witnessed brisk activities. Happiness was palpable among the devotees as the Cauvery was brimming to its capacity.

“We could not perform pujas on the river banks due to the restrictions imposed by the authorities due to the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. We feel elated to perform pujas on the river bank this year. The brimming river doubles our happiness,” said Karthick Kumar of Srirangam.

To ensure the safety and security of the devotees, the authorities diverted the traffic to Srirangam via Thiruvanaikoil and Periyar Nagar.

Huge crowds were seen at Ayyalamman bathing ghat, Thillai Nayagam bathing ghat, Odathurai, Gandhi bathing ghat and Subramaniya Swamy bathing ghat in Tiruchi. Similarly, devotees thronged the banks of the Cauvery in Musiri, Thottiam, Pettavaithalai, Kambarasampettai, Murugapettai, Mutharasanallur, Vengur and Panayakurichi in Tiruchi district.

A large number of people, mainly women and newly married couples, thronged Mukkombu, Upper Anicut, to perform pujas. Due to the strong current, authorities have put up barricades at vulnerable spots along the Cauvery. The Fire and Rescue Services deployed rubber boats at the vulnerable spots as a precautionary measure.

A senior official of the Fire and Rescue Services Department said that nearly 60 swimmers were deployed along the banks. No untoward incidents were reported on Wednesday.

Karur

The Aadi Perukku festival was celebrated in different parts of Karur district. The river banks of the Cauvery at Mayanur, Krishnarayapuram, Kulithalai. Lalapettai and others witnessed heavy crowds with the arrival of devotees from different parts of the district from dawn to dusk.

Police had a tough time preventing the people from entering the river as the flow in the Cauvery crossed more than one lakh cusecs on Wednesday.