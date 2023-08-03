ADVERTISEMENT

Aadi Perukku celebrated with gaiety in Tiruchi

August 03, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

People perform rituals at Amma Mandapam bathing ghat situated on the northern bank of the Cauvery in Srirangam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Moorthy_M

 Aadi Perukku which falls on the 18th day of the Tamil month ‘Aadi’ was celebrated with gaiety in Tiruchi district on Thursday with large number of people taking a holy dip in the Cauvery river and performing rituals.

The bathing ghat at Amma Mandapam in temple town Srirangam wore a festive look from the morning as people from various places congregated there and offered worship to the Cauvery river. They performed special puja as a mark of thanksgiving to the river which ensures their prosperity. 

People also turned up at the Ayyalamman bathing ghat, Odathurai bathing ghat and Thillainayagam bathing ghat in Fort police station limits in Tiruchi city and performed special pujas.

A posse of police personnel was deployed at the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat in Srirangam and at other bathing ghats in Tiruchi city as a precautionary measure to regulate the movement of devotees. Police personnel using microphones advised the public not to venture deep into the river. 

CONNECT WITH US