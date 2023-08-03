August 03, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The traditional way of offering prayers to River Cauvery on the 18th day of Tamil Month “Aadi” in Tamil Nadu was observed on Thursday by a large number of people in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts with religious fervour and gaiety.

This practice popularly known as “Aadi Perukku Vizha” attracted the participation of a large number of people living along and in the vicinity of the Cauvery river and its tributaries flowing through Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts and as well as on the banks of temple tanks and ponds.

People, particularly newly wed couples, started arriving at the important “padithurais” (bathing ghats) along the Cauvery river at Thiruvaiyaru, Swamimalai, Kumbakonam and other towns and along the river banks such as Vennar, Vettar, the Grand Anicut (Pudu Aaru) and others in Thanjavur from dawn along with their family elders and offered their prayers to “Cauvery Annai”.

Not to be outdone by the elders, the children residing in villages and towns along the Cauvery and its tributaries went in processions from their homes to nearby water courses and bodies by pulling the “chapparam” (small chariots) carrying the images of Hindu Gods and celebrated their version of Aadi Perukku festival with enthusiasm.

In Tiruvarur districts, the Aadi Perukku was observed on the banks of the Odampokki river in Tirvuvarur, the Bamani river banks in Mannargudi taluk and on the banks of temple tanks in the district where the people offered their prayers to River Cauvery.

