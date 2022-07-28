‘Aadi Amavasya’ observed in Thanjavur

Thousands of people converged at Thiruvaiyaru on Thursday to perform the commemorative rites for their forefathers on the banks of Cauvery river on ‘Aadi Amavasya’ day.

The ‘pushya padithurai’ (bathing ghat) at Thiruvaiyaru received a steady stream of people right from 5 a.m. wherein the priests present at the ‘ghat’ assisted the people to perform the ‘tharpanam’ in memory of the departed souls.

Vehicular traffic through the tiny town of Thiruvaiyaru witnessed frequent snarls even though the traffic police diverted most of the private vehicles and goods carriers coming towards Thanjavur via. Ganapathi Agraharam and Iyyampettai and some through Thirukattupalli and Budalur.

Indiscriminate parking of two-wheelers on the road leading to the ‘pushya padithurai’ and as well as near the bus stand compounded the problem during morning peak hours as the approach roads to the ghat had been sealed by the police.

At Kumbakonam, hundreds of people started converging at the bathing ghats on the banks of river Cauvery and at the Mahamagam tank to perform ‘tharpanam’ on Thursday. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the ghats and at the tank premises to ensure the people perform the rites peacefully by the police, fire service and civic body authorities, sources said.

In Tiruvarur district, ‘Adi Amavasya’ was observed by a large number of people at Thirurameshwaram near Mannargudi, considered as a ‘pithru thosha nivarthi sthalam’ by the believers, where they performed the ‘tharpanam’ at the Ramanathaswamy Temple tank.