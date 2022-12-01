Aadhaar linkage move draws flak among electricity consumers in Tiruchi

December 01, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The directive of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to link Aadhaar numbers with power connections has drawn flak from consumers.

Out of six categories of electricity connections, Tangedco has asked only domestic (1-A), power loom (3-A), Agriculture (tariff-IV) and hut service connections to complete the linkage by December 31. All other connections that do not enjoy subsidies have not been asked to do so.

Since Aadhaar linkage has been made mandatory, consumers are making a beeline to nearby Tangedco offices, Additional counters have been opened at all fee collection centres in different parts of the district for the Aadhaar linkage. According to sources, each centre receives 400 to 500 consumers a day. The fear of losing subsidy is said to have forced the consumers to visit Tangedco offices for Aadhaar linkage.

When the drive began a few days ago, the consumers were required to provide One Time Password (OTP) sent to their mobile number that was given while loading the data for generating the Aadhaar card. It was said to have caused trouble to the consumers as several of them did not use the mobile numbers mentioned in their Aadhaar card data. Following this, Tangedco has removed the clause while linking Aadhaar.

Though the consumers have been given an option to link online, it is learnt that it takes a long time as they could complete the process only after the clearance of the concerned offices of Tangedco. To avoid the delay, most consumers prefer to visit their Tangedco offices to complete the process.

It is said that Tangedco employees often face the issue of server slowdown due to largescale browsing of Tangedco website at the same time. Moreover, the removal of OTP clause is said to have facilitated the consumers, mainly tenants, to provide names at their will.

“ Many consumers have to sacrifice a day’s work for completing the process. It is unnecessary. The Aadhaar linkage should be made optional,” says N. Jamaludeen, a consumer activist in Tiruchi.

A senior officer of Tangedco told The Hindu that Tangedco already had a database of all six categories of electricity users including connections of government offices and local bodies. It computerised data of all users in 2007 itself. Information of any consumer or group of consumers can be generated within a few minutes.