Aadhaar cards, mails found abandoned in Poovalur

May 01, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A bunch of Aadhaar cards and undelivered mails were found abandoned in Poovalur village in Lalgudi on Wednesday.

Nirmala from the Poovalur Saveriyar Kovil Street, while cleaning the front portion of her house found over 20 Aadhaar cards and about 50 surface mail abandoned. From the information received through her, the Lalgudi police conducted enquiries.

Both Police and Postal department officials visited the spot and recovered the Aadhaar cards and mails. Confirming that they were intended to reach the new Aadhaar applicants along with undelivered mails, the post office officials took them into their custody.

The Postal Department has started a departmental inquiry. Lalgudi police are yet to receive a formal complaint about the incident.

