Aadhaar card mandatory: EPFO

The Regional Office of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has intimated that Aadhaar card is mandatory to avail benefit/service.

In a statement, Shashikant Dahiya, Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner/ Officer-In-Charge, said The Section 142 (Application of Aadhaar) of the Code on Social Security took effect from May .

Aadhar number was necessary for purposes of registration as member or beneficiary; seeking benefit whether in kind, cash or medical sickness benefit or pension, gratuity or maternity benefit or any benefit or for withdrawal of fund; availing services of career centre; or receiving any payment or medical attendance as insured person himself or for his dependents.

It was mandatory for every one to possess the Aadhaar card in order to avail these services as also the benefits/ services rendered by EPFO under the triple schemes: Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 1952; Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995; and Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 1976, henceforth, the release said.