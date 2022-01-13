A year after formation, some departments yet to start functioning in Mayiladuthurai district

PWD to construct new Collectorate Complex on a 21-acre site

A little over a year after Mayiladuthurai came into being as the 38th district of Tamil Nadu, quite a few departments are yet to become functional.

Officials in Nagapattinam district from which Mayiladuthurai was carved continue to hold additional charge for departments of Employment and Training, Fire and Rescue Services, District Industries Centre, and a few other departments.

According to representatives of public welfare organisations, the process of shifting the remaining departments must be expedited in the interests of the public.

The very purpose behind formation of the new district with Mayiladuthurai as headquarters was the distant location of Nagapattinam town.

For the public in Mayiladuthurai, an entire day would be required to travel to Nagapattinam to secure important certificates and to get back.

Not all departments have started functioning; and out of those that have shifted, many function out of rented buildings.

According to official sources, the process of registration of land for construction of a modern collectorate complex has been completed, paving way for the Public Works Department to go ahead with the construction work.

Last year, the PWD had floated a tender for the ₹114 crore project on a 21-acre site belonging to Dharmapuram Adheenam. The land transfer process has been carried out, sources said.

Completion of the Collectorate Complex will enable the district administration to house almost all departments in the new buildings.

Though the Collectorate Complex will be a little away from Mayiladuthurai town, the government had no option left since such a large land parcel was not available in the town.

An order from the Commissioner of Revenue Administration is awaited for formation of an additional division with Sirkazhi as headquarters.

A public hearing for this purpose was conducted on July 30, 2021.

Mayiladuthurai district was formed with Kuthalam, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, and Tranquebar taluks. Demands for creation of two new taluks with Kollidam and Sembanaarkovil as headquarters have also been raised by the public.

By and large, there is a sense of satisfaction among the public after formation of the new district, R. Seyon, Chief Coordinator, Federation of Advocates for Mayiladuthurai district, said.

Most departments have started functioning and the remaining ones would be shifted as soon as the new Collectorate Complex is constructed, he said.

The Public Works Department, sources said, it will require at least a year for readying the building infrastructure for the Collectorate Complex.