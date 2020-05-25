Tiruchirapalli

A wedding feast like no other

Food for thought: V. Veerakumar and his wife R. Radhika giving food packets to homeless people in Madurai on Sunday.

A newly-wed couple sponsored food for 350 abandoned people distributed packets to the homeless as part of celebration.

For V. Veerakumar, 28, a volunteer with ‘Maamaduraiyin Annavasal,’ his afternoon routine since May 1 has been distributing food packets to the homeless at Samayanallur, a suburb of Madurai. This Sunday was no different for him, as after tying the nuptial knot to R. Radhika on Sunday, the couple sponsored mutton biryani for 350 abandoned people and distributed packets to the homeless as part of their wedding feast.

‘Maamaduraiyin Annavasal’ is a programme initiated by Su. Venkatesan, the Madurai MP, through which food is cooked for 5,000 homeless and abandoned people during the lockdown. Mr. Veerakumar is one among the 417 volunteers who distribute food packets to the homeless across the district.

The couple had a minimalist wedding between 6 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. with close family members at Mr. Veerakumar’s residence at Samayanallur. “It was a low-key affair with an assembly of 30 people. So we decided to give food to the homeless, who have become my acquaintances in the past few days. From 11. 30 a.m., we started distributing the food packets,” he said. “On receiving the food packets, they showered their blessings on us. What better wedding gift can we receive,” Mr. Veerakumar said.

