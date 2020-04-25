A truncated academic year brings with it added worries

School teachers of the State Board have their fingers crossed saying they are confronting a situation of having to complete portions within a truncated academic year, due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Teachers say that unlike previous years when the Tamil Nadu Text Book Society was in a position to supply books from April-May, there is now no indication that the task of printing of textbooks would be completed in time before the start of the next academic year.

The School Education Department is in an unenviable situation of having to conduct public exams for X Standard and the left out papers of XI and XII, a headmaster said.

As the top priority of the government would be to prevent community transmission of the novel coronavirus, there is no certainty that there will be a decisive announcement on re-opening of schools and colleges, he said.

Even in the event of the government deciding to lift the lockdown next month, at least 10 days will be required for conducting the exams. The valuation of papers has to begin subsequently, and the results have to be published thereafter, a senior post-graduate teacher said.

According to sources, the School Education Department is in the process of analysing the ameliorative effect of the alternative academic calendar announced by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for students in CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) pattern.

The CBSE is exploring the scope for rationalising the syllabus for classes IX to XII, in proportion to the loss of teaching-learning days.

A similar step is all the more important for State Board schools since the Assembly elections are due in April-May 2021, and all the public exams would have to be completed in time, another teacher said.

Much would depend on the promptness of the Tamil Nadu Text Book Society in completing the printing work and ensuring reach of the text books to the students at least by June-July, the teachers said.

A senior official of the School Education Department said the Tamil Nadu Textbook Society has already issued instructions for keeping the godowns ready for supply of text books.