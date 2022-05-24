A study circle to guide rural areas-based aspirants comes up at Navalpattu

A study circle has come up at Navalpattu Anna Nagar on the outskirts of Tiruchi to serve the rural areas-based aspirants of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and other competitive examinations.

A sum of ₹12 lakh has been spent for the project, a joint initiative of Tiruchirappalli Diamond City Rotary Club and Navalpattu panchayat. While the club has spent ₹3 lakh, the Navalpattu panchayat has taken care of building the infrastructure. The centre, which has a broadband internet facility, has been provided with a large screen television with inbuilt apps for online classes along with tables and chairs. It has study materials and subject-wise books for UPSC, TNPSC, National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) and other competitive examinations. The panchayat has appointed a caretaker to man the centre.

“We expect the centre will not only support the aspirants, who have limited sources, but also motivate and guide them to build good careers,” says I. Jerald, District Rotary Governor for 2022-23, who inaugurated the centre on Friday.

He said that the study circle in Tiruchi was the first of the model project proposed in eight revenue districts. The other projects are to come up in Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni and a few other districts.

A. James, president, Navalpattu panchayat, said that it would be a boon to the aspirants belonging to the village and its neighbouring villages. Arrangements had been made to involve experts to take classes online. They would guide the aspirants on the methods of preparation for various examinations.

R. Girigopinath, president of the club, said the study centre will start by coaching 50 students. The Rotarians would make periodic visits to monitor the project.