A stitch in time for women with disability

Collector launches sewing centre in Punalvasal village

Twelve women with disability in Punalvasal village, Peravurani Block, have been motivated to take up tailoring as a means of empowering themselves economically, thanks to the efforts of district officials and a major clothing retailer in Thanjavur.

On Wednesday, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver inaugurated a centre equipped with high-end electrically powered sewing machines in the village for the 12-member ‘Ilam Thendral’ self-help group.

“While similar workshops have been conducted earlier, the uniqueness of this project is that Maharaja Silks and Readymade store in Thanjavur will provide one month training and also employ the SHG members for contractual garment stitching work. Generally, self-help groups are able to produce goods, but lack marketing expertise. This project may resolve that issue profitably,” Mr. Oliver told The Hindu.

The project is worth ₹3 lakh, with funds drawn from the District Collector’s Discretionary Fund and private sponsors. The 12 sewing machines, each costing at least ₹30,000, are fitted with electric pedals.

Mr. Oliver added that the centre would enable the women to earn a living from their homes. “Since they are unable to use public transport or commute frequently to bigger towns, it was important to launch the centre in Punalvasal. The timings will be adjusted to their convenience, and their stamina,” he said.

Differently abled teacher Joan of Arc, who leads the nine-month-old ‘Ilam Thendral’ SHG, said the sewing centre would be a big step for the group. “Six of our members are adult women with physical handicaps, while the other six are young girls within the age of 18 years. Since three of them are severely challenged, we will allow their family members to take the course on their behalf,” said Ms. Joan.

Technical training will be provided by tutor Selvarani of Yuva Tailoring Institute and Lions Club, Thanjavur.