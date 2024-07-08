A staunch Buddhist in a remote Nagapattinam village

N. Rajendran, a dalit, also known as Buddha Rajendran and head of the only Buddhist family following in the footsteps of B.R. Ambedkar in his Buddhamanagalam village, Kilvelur taluk, had recovered an ancient Buddhist statue and built a temple for it four decades ago.

Mr. Rajendran has dedicated his life to spreading the teachings of Dr. Ambedkar and Buddha. Mr. Rajendran developed reading habit since his childhood, which eventually introduced him to the works of Ambedkar. Reflecting on his journey, he said: “I held on to Ambedkar and decided to live a life in accordance with his words.”

Restoring the statue

Upon converting to Buddhism and exploring Ambedkar’s interpretation of the faith, Mr. Rajendran discovered the rich Buddhist heritage of his land. This realisation struck a chord, particularly given his village’s name, Buddhamanagalam.

In a neglected corner, he found a statue of Buddha, mistakenly called “Valavi Chettiyar” by local people for generations.

Villagers had performed a ritual of overturning the statue during drought under the belief that it would bring rain. Mr. Rajendran tirelessly fought to reclaim and restore the statue, enlisting Buddhist societies, and scholars in the endeavour. “With financial assistance from members of Bodhi Boudha Sangam Anban and Mouryra, an organisation of Ambedkarite lineage, we built this Vihar. Now, Buddhist devotees from Sri Lanka, Thailand, and various Indian States visit here, making it a functioning Buddhist temple in Nagapattinam district.”

Despite his own poverty, Mr. Rajendran is known for his charitable work among the poor. Every full moon day, he gathers near his Buddha Vihar, offering special gifts to local people and providing stationery items.

B. Jambulingam, author of Buddhism in Chola Nadu, says the statue could date back to the 11th Century. “The statue, 127 cm tall, depicts Buddha in a seated dhyana pose. Initially, the head was detached from the body but has since been reunited on a high platform, ” he added.

