A slight dip in new cases in central region

TIRUCHI

10 October 2020 20:55 IST

Thanjavur continues to record highest number of COVID-19 cases

The central region on Saturday recorded 590 new COVID-19 cases, a slight drop over Friday's count of 631. The region recorded eight deaths, of which three were from Thanjavur, two from Karur and one each from Nagapattinam and one each from Tiruvarur and Tiruchi.

In Thanjavur, a 74-year-old man who suffered a cerebrovascular accident, and two 65-year-old men, both suffering from COVID pneumonia succumbed to the viral infection.

Advertising

Advertising

A 73-year-old man from Nagapattinam who suffered a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a 25-year-old woman from Tiruvarur who was diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome and a 73-year-old man with a history of diabetes and hypertension also died of COVID-19.

Thanjavur continued to record the highest number of COVID-19 cases among the central districts despite recording a lower number of cases on Saturday. A total of 189 patients tested positive among which were a staff nurse and a doctor at Kumbakonam Government Hospital, a government school teacher, a policeman at Orathanadu police station, eight workers of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, and workers of a private hospital in the district.

Tiruvarur recorded 98 new cases for the viral infection, while Tiruchi recorded 84. Patients in both districts were primary contacts and patients suffering from respiratory illnesses. No new containment zones were added in Tiruchi and the spread of the infection is in control, a senior official in Tiruchi said.

Sixty-six patients tested positive in Pudukottai, a decline in recent days. In Nagapattinam, 46 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Patients with contact and travel history and patients with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses and Influenza-Like Illnesses were among those who tested positive.

In Karur, 49 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported. Among the 49 were residents of Vengamedu and Kulithalai. An employee of the Government Medical College Hospital also tested positive.

In Ariyalur, 31 patients reported positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The patients included inter-district travellers, primary contacts and patients with respiratory illnesses. Among them were five from Ariyalur block, two from Thirumanur, five from Sendhurai, three from T.Palur, two from Andimadam and eight from Jayankondam. The inter-district travellers also tested positive in Ariyalur.

Perambalur recorded 17 cases among which six hailed from Perambalur, five from Veppanthattai, two five from Veppur and four from Alathur blocks. Meanwhile, 298 new throat swabs were lifted from contacts and patients with symptoms of COVID-19.