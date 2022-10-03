A section of self-financing engineering colleges depend on private agencies to improve enrolment

Some of the self-financing engineering colleges in the region are learnt to be on their toes to step up enrolment for first-year programmes through private agencies to stave off the eventuality of closing down courses.

A few of the colleges are reportedly reaching out to students belonging to SC community, through the private agencies, with an eye on the scholarship, to ensure the mandatory enrolment specified by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The AICTE had made it clear that colleges that lack proper infrastructure and report less than 30% admissions for five consecutive years will have to be shut down. Rapidly declining admissions in colleges of lesser standing had resulted in closure of thousands of courses in hundreds of institutions across the country. High extent of closures were reported in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana over the last few years.

Instances of institutions applying for restoration of intake in the event of enrolment getting beyond the 30% mark is far and few between, according to a management functionary of a self-financing college.

In order to sustain the programme, the colleges have an understanding with the private agencies to share the annual scholarship amount of ₹70,000 per student equally. "It does make sense since the colleges will continue to receive the scholarship for all the four years," according to a former principal of a private engineering college.

The colleges source the database of SC students and those benefitting under 'first-generation graduate' category from the school education department and go about reaching out to the parents, it is learnt. For, there is a tuition fee waiver of ₹20,000 for the students enrolled under 'first generation graduate'.

Whether or not there has been progressive academic development of the SC students and 'first generation graduate' beneficiaries admitted in the self-financing engineering colleges has been a moot question.

It would suffice to look at the data pertaining to the examinations in Anna University website. The number of students who had appeared for the examinations would be just 20 to 30 percent of the extent of registration.

The AICTE would have to take note of this factor also to decide on the grant of approval for continuing the courses, a senior academician said.