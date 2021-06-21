A section of farmers feels let-down by officials

THANJAVUR

At a time when farmers were supposed to be enthusiastically engaged in cultivation of `kuruvai’ crop in view of the release of water for irrigation from Mettur dam on the scheduled date of June 12, farmers dependent on surface water for cultivation in a couple of areas on the outskirts of Thanjavur town feel let-down by the officials.

The Puthur Main Canal branching of from Vadavar river near Ammapet remain heavily silted with wild growth at Vadakku Thoppu Puliyakudi area hampering the flow of water into the channels branching off from this canal to the villages such Nadupatti to Pallavaroyanpettai.

After repeated pleas to desilt the canal at Vadakku Thoppu Puliyakudi have not evoked positive results, the farmers led by the Ammapettai Union secretary of Communist Party of India, R.Senthilkumar, made a final attempt to draw the attention of the officials by submitting a memorandum to the PWD Assistant Executive Engineer, Vennar Division, and to the Panchayat Union Commissioner, recently.

Similarly, the irrigation channel branching off from the Grand Anicut Canal at Keezhavasthachavadi and passing through Vaiyapuri Vanniyar Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Mariamma Rajapriya Nagar to irrigate hundreds of acres had been encroached at several places, according to the Thanjavur district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to the CPI(M), N.V.Kannan.

This channel apart from fulfilling the irrigation needs of the fields also serve as an inlet channel for a tank located at the heart of Keezhavasthachavadi hamlet, he added.