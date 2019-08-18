A rush of nostalgia, 50 years later

A group of 52 men had a rush of nostalgia when they assembled on Sunday, 50 years after they finished their schooling at E.R. Higher Secondary School here.

The former students who came together included doctors, chartered accountants, businessmen, bankers and businessmen living in different parts of the State and country. As most of them met for the first time after leaving school in 1968, the reunion rekindled fond memories.

Speaking to The Hindu, R. Sundararajan, one of the 11 members of the organising committee, said: “With the help of social media, tracing our batchmates was not too difficult. Of the 52 of us, some had settled out of the State and some even abroad.”

The committee was even able to find their three teachers — N. Sundaresan, V.S. Lakshmanan and V.S. Krishnamoorthy — and invited the trio and honoured them at the event. “They remembered us by name and were even able to recollect all the mischevious things we did in class,” Mr. Sundararajan said.

As a way of giving back, the batch of 1968 has taken up the initiative to renovate the audio-visual lab.

Two individuals of the batch came forward to institute a scholarship of ₹10,000 for two students at the school. The first cheque for the scholarship was handed over to the school management.