A right project but at a wrong place, say villagers

Residents of Thalaignayiru and a cluster of neighbouring villages are protesting against the selection of two sites for the proposed regulators to check the flow of sea waters into the village.

Thalaignayiru union, being a coastal zone accounts for a number of estuaries of Adappar, Vedaranyam canal, Harichandra canal, Sakkiliyan Vaikkal, Old Sakkiliyan Vaikkal, Nallar and Uppar. The altitude of the villages is far below the sea-level, resulting in steady flow of backwaters into the village. The agitation by the villagers forms a series of stir taken up by them in the past one month, in the aftermath of the implementation of a massive scheme since January this year at an estimate of ₹960 crore by the Special sub-division of the Public Works Department. The division has currently taken up works on construction of two regulators - one across the western side of the Adappar and the second at the western side of the Mudhaliappan Kandi area.

The regulators will be 50 metres in length and will have 13 vents each. It will prevent the entry of sea water into the union, according to official sources. “But, the main issue is over the identification of site for the construction of regulators. The PWD had chosen the western side of the Adapaar near Kallimedu.The second regulator is planned on the Mudhalipapan Kandi. The PWD has chosen a right project but at a wrong place,” says Somu. Ilango, convenor of the Agitation Committee of Thalaignayiru.

The farmers want the regulators to be shifted across the western side of the ‘55 bridge’ (instead of western side of the Adappar) and the second regulator across the eastern side of Vedaranyam canal (instead of the western side of Mudhaliappan Kandi area). The strengthening of the bunds of the Harichandra canal is a welcome measure. But, steps have not been taken for strengthening of the Sakkiliyan Canal and Old Sakkiliyan canal, they said.

Officials clarified that the project has been designed only for the regulators and the Harichandra Canal.

On Wednesday, the villagers had staged an agitation at the Market Street.