ADVERTISEMENT

A reunion after 50 years for the alumni of Tirunelveli Medical College

Published - October 28, 2024 07:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

It was a trip down memory lane for senior doctors who were part of the 1968-74 batch of the Tirunelveli Medical College as they reunited after five decades. About 30 of the 75 students of the fourth batch of the college met here on Sunday.

“This joyous reunion rekindled nostalgic memories, reaffirming the bonds forged during our formative years. We cherish the journey that has brought us to this moment,” said M.S. Ashraf, former national vice president, Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The alumni are renowned specialists in various medical fields, retired professors from medical colleges and recipients of numerous awards and recognition from government, IMA, and specialist associations, Dr. Ashraf said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US