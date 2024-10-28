A reunion after 50 years for the alumni of Tirunelveli Medical College

It was a trip down memory lane for senior doctors who were part of the 1968-74 batch of the Tirunelveli Medical College as they reunited after five decades. About 30 of the 75 students of the fourth batch of the college met here on Sunday.

“This joyous reunion rekindled nostalgic memories, reaffirming the bonds forged during our formative years. We cherish the journey that has brought us to this moment,” said M.S. Ashraf, former national vice president, Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The alumni are renowned specialists in various medical fields, retired professors from medical colleges and recipients of numerous awards and recognition from government, IMA, and specialist associations, Dr. Ashraf said.