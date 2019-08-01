Soon a ready reckoner on butterfly conservatory

Amid a steady rise in visitors to the lush green Tropical Butterfly Conservatory at Srirangam, the Forest department, which established the facility in 2015, would soon bring out a booklet on the conservatory containing information covering a host of aspects.

The latest initiative is aimed at creating awareness among public of the facility and the importance of conservation of butterflies. The Forest department has roped in Act for Butterflies, a non-governmental organisation based in Coimbatore, to bring out the 24-page booklet.

Forest officials here said certain corrections were being carried out in the booklet which would be out for sale soon. The booklet would be priced ₹ 20. It would contain information such as the anatomy of butterfly, its behaviour, about the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory’s role in conservation of various species and the photographs of species recorded inside till date.

Sandwiched between the Cauvery and Coleroon rivers on a piece of reserve forest land measuring 25 acres belonging to the State Forest Department, the butterfly conservatory is the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu that was thrown open to visitors in November 2015.

Since its inauguration, the conservatory has been attracting a steady stream of visitors from various places within the State and outside.

The lush green environment prevailing inside the conservatory and the vegetation attracts various butterfly species.

The Forest department has recorded 103 species during surveys conducted at periodic intervals inside the conservatory, said an official.

The footfalls at the conservatory has exceeded nine lakh ever since it was thrown open to visitors.

Forest officials said the handbook would act as a ready reckoner of information about the conservatory besides creating awareness of various aspects, including the role of butterflies in maintaining ecological balance.

Awareness was also being created to the visitors by conducting a one-day certificate course at the conservatory for some period after which it was suspended as the turnout had shrunk.

However, the department is planning to resume the course from August by roping in representative of the Act for Butterflies.

The Srirangam conservatory would soon have an interpretation centre, a vermi compost shed, another eco shop and a rest shed for the public. A detailed proposal for making further improvements inside the conservatory has been forwarded.