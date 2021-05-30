Tiruchirapalli

A. Raja’s wife buried at Velur

The last rites of R. Parameshwari, wife of DMK MP and former Union Telecom Minister A. Raja, were conducted at Velur village in Perambalur district on Sunday.

The body was brought from Chennai to Mr. Raja’s residence in Perambalur.

DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and State Ministers, including K.N. Nehru, Mahesh Poyyamozhi and K. Ponmudi, paid homage to the body.

The mortal remains were thereafter taken to Velur, the native village of Mr. Raja, and buried in the afternoon, said police sources.

Ms. Parameshwari, who was suffering from cancer, died at a private hospital in Chennai.

