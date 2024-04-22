ADVERTISEMENT

A prize catch fetches ₹1.80 lakh to a fisherman

April 22, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The black-spotted croaker fish (koorai kathazhai) which fetched ₹1.87 lakh to a fisherman in Adiramapattinam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The black-spotted croaker fish (koorai kathazhai) which fetched ₹1.87 lakh to a fisherman in Adiramapattinam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A fisherman of Adiramapattinam in Thanjavur district realised ₹1.87 lakh by auctioning a black-spotted croaker fish, known as koorai kathazhai in Tamil.

According to sources, Ravi of Karaiyur Street, Adiramapattinam, ventured into the Bay of Bengal on his country boat on Saturday and returned with the prize catch next day. On arrival, he found a black-spotted croaker fish (protonibea diacanthus) in his net along with other species of sea fish. When he auctioned his rare catch, weighing about 20 kg, the fish believed to have medicinal properties, fetched him ₹1.87 lakh, sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US