A prize catch fetches ₹1.80 lakh to a fisherman

April 22, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

A fisherman of Adiramapattinam in Thanjavur district realised ₹1.87 lakh by auctioning a black-spotted croaker fish, known as koorai kathazhai in Tamil.

According to sources, Ravi of Karaiyur Street, Adiramapattinam, ventured into the Bay of Bengal on his country boat on Saturday and returned with the prize catch next day. On arrival, he found a black-spotted croaker fish (protonibea diacanthus) in his net along with other species of sea fish. When he auctioned his rare catch, weighing about 20 kg, the fish believed to have medicinal properties, fetched him ₹1.87 lakh, sources added.

