A park that is all set for a ₹1.36-crore transformation

Lourdu Samy Pillay Park on East Boulevard Road is going through a transformation, gladdening residents in the area.

The Tiruchi City Corporation is sprucing up the park with heritage trappings at a cost of ₹1.36 crore under the Smart City Mission. It is one among 16 parks being re-developed by the civic body at a total cost of ₹14.21 crore. The Corporation has already improved and re-developed some public parks in the city. Open gyms have been provided in some of them and almost all of them have been patronised well by city residents.

The park will serve as a means of recreation for residents of the area, corporation officials said.

“Children in this area usually play on the streets and around their residences. A beautiful park with an indoor play area, sheltering them from the harsh summer sun and also a green garden will benefit them,” an official said.

The park will feature a walkway, an indoor and outdoor play area, an artificial fountain, walkways with green canopy, and plants with name boards including their scientific names. An important feature of the park is a sheltered yoga arena where visitors can practice yoga and other exercises.

“There is also an indoor stadium where meetings or small gatherings can be held,” the official said. Other facilities, include CCTV cameras, LED lights, fan fixtures in the yoga arena, sprinklers, cabin for security guards, drinking water and restroom facilities.

The civic body is also mulling over the idea of including more features in the park, using its general fund. “We are looking to make the park a ‘go to’ place for visitors. We are in talks with contractors and might include some additional features in the upcoming days,” the official said.

Preserving and developing open spaces - parks, playgrounds, and recreational spaces - in order to enhance the quality of life of citizens, reducing the urban heat effects in these areas and promoting eco-balance in smart cities is an important aspect of urban planning.

The provision of green space and re-development of the park began in December 2018 and will soon be completed, officials say. “The inauguration is expected to be done around Pongal”, P. Sivapatham, Executive Engineer, Tiruchi City Corporation said.