A new complex for fish traders will come up: Mayor

Mayor S .Ramanathan has said that efforts would be initiated soon for the construction of a new complex for fish traders.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Friday after inspecting the fish market at Keezhavasal area, he said the buildings at the fish market had become weak since they were not used for long. Hence, a new fish market complex would be constructed.

Stating that he had planned to inspect two Corporation Wards per day in order to ascertain the requirements and problems faced by the residents/traders and other sections of the society, he said that it had also been proposed to develop a mobile phone application to help public register their complaints/grievances relating to the civic body services through phones.

A toll-free number would also be made available for the public to lodge their grievances, he added.

Deputy Mayor B. Anjugam accompanied the Mayor.