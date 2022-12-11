A musical Christmas treat

December 11, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The choir of CSI Christ Church singing Christmas carols in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Parishioners attached to the Christ Church of the Church of South India at Golden Rock ushered in the Christmas spirit in Tiruchi on Sunday with the choir putting up a spectacular carol show.

The choir with a strength of 45 singers and musicians, led by Rev. P. Rajamanikam, performed over 10 carols for over two hours. Apart from the piano, the choir was accompanied by guitar, keyboard and violin for carols. The event comprised traditional Christmas carols in English and Tamil, Choir Master K. Jebadas Asir said.

It is not just the classics such as ‘Silent Night’, ‘Jingle Bells’ or ‘Joy to the world’ that ring in Christmas; there are umpteen new compositions and carols that these choirs warble with fervour.

Mr. Asir said that on December 18, the church would organise a united Christmas carol programme inviting other parishes.

