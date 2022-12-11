  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

A musical Christmas treat

December 11, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The choir of CSI Christ Church singing Christmas carols in Tiruchi on Sunday.

The choir of CSI Christ Church singing Christmas carols in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Parishioners attached to the Christ Church of the Church of South India at Golden Rock ushered in the Christmas spirit in Tiruchi on Sunday with the choir putting up a spectacular carol show.

The choir with a strength of 45 singers and musicians, led by Rev. P. Rajamanikam, performed over 10 carols for over two hours. Apart from the piano, the choir was accompanied by guitar, keyboard and violin for carols. The event comprised traditional Christmas carols in English and Tamil, Choir Master K. Jebadas Asir said.

It is not just the classics such as ‘Silent Night’, ‘Jingle Bells’ or ‘Joy to the world’ that ring in Christmas; there are umpteen new compositions and carols that these choirs warble with fervour.

Mr. Asir said that on December 18, the church would organise a united Christmas carol programme inviting other parishes.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.