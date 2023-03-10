ADVERTISEMENT

A murder case accused hacked to death in Tiruvarur district

March 10, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Rajkumar (35) of Poovanur was hacked to death by a gang near Kamalapuram in Koothanallur taluk while he was returning from a court at Tiruvarur on Friday.

According to police, the deceased was cited as an accused in the murder of Natesa Thamizharvan, a CPI party functionary at Koothanallur last year, and was attending the legal proceedings at Tiruvaur Court. He and five others were returning in a car to Poovanur on Friday afternoon when the car in which they were traveling involved in a collision with another vehicle coming in the opposite direction.

Rajkumar and his friends had alighted from the car and were discussing with the occupants of the other vehicle involved in the collision. Suddenly, a group of people who came in another vehicle pounced on Rajkumar and attacked him with lethal weapons.

Rajkumar who had sustained bleeding injuries on his head and shoulders died on the spot, police said.

