A model of empowerment of tribes in Ariyalur district

November 15, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - ARIYALUR:

In a collective effort, which is touted as a ‘model of empowerment,’ a group of tribes of Koovagam village in Ariyalur district has excelled in the collection and marketing of cashewnuts after having secured the rights of harvesting a cashew plantation in Andimadam range in Ariyalur district.

It all started in 2013-14 when a group of tribes led by C. Dharmadurai of Koovagam approached Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation Ltd (TAFCORN), a Public Sector Undertaking of the Forest Department, seeking the rights of maintenance of a cashew plantation unit in Andimadam and harvesting of cashewnuts. They were told that the lease could be awarded only through the nationwide online tender. But, they did not have money to pay the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of about ₹4.5 lakh to participate in the open auction.

The tribes then approached various officials including the revenue, TAFCORN, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, seeking exemption from the auction as well as paying EMD to secure the rights. Their spirited efforts of finally paid dividends.

Acting on a proposal by P. Ramana Saraswathi, Collector, the AD Welfare Department sanctioned ₹5 lakh as a special fund towards EMD. Moreover, as a special gesture, the Board of Directors of TAFCORN that included Supriya Sahu, Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests and Yogesh Singh, Managing Director, TAFCON, passed a resolution a few months ago, thereby removing the particular plantation unit from the open online auction list so as to give the rights to the members of the Tribal Irula Society.

Upon obtaining the rights, a group of tribes belonging to 80 families swung into operation and worked overtime to ensure the healthy growth of the cashew plants under the guidance of L.C.S. Srikanth, Regional Manager, TAFCORN, Virudhachalam. On their part, they also contributed about ₹1 lakh for applying pesticides and fencing. They harvested about 7,600 kg of cashewnuts and sold for about ₹9.70 lakh. After meeting all expenses, they have earned ₹3.5 lakh.

Ms. Ramana Saraswathi told The Hindu that the tribes were not in a position to pay ₹5 lakh towards EMD. Hence, the fund was arranged as a special gesture from the Tribal Welfare Department. The effort had indeed given good results.

“We feel ecstatic to earn profit. No words to describe our happiness,” says Mr. Dharmadurai.

Mr. Singh said that it was a tough decision to remove the particular unit from the auction list. However, it was with the aim of supporting the livelihood of tribes that the Board of Directors took a favourable decision.

“It was truly inspiring to know the success story. It is a model of empowering tribes. It was made possible due to a fabulous collaborative work of various offices including Collector, MD, TAFCORN and the Department of Tribal Welfare,” said Supriya Sahu in her tweets.