A house tailored for visually impaired marks a new step towards barrier-free access

November 20, 2022 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - KARUR

In an unique initiative aimed at minimising the challenges of visually impaired persons, the Karur district administration has designed and constructed a model house at Pasupathipalayam on the outskirts of the city.

Upon receiving a petition from a visually impaired couple (who have no vision) — P. Kamaraj, 53, and John Roslin Mary, 31 — that highlighted their inability to pay rent for their house at Vengamedu, Collector T. Prabhushankar had issued an order allotting a free site at Pasupathipalayam a few months ago. He also directed officials of the District Rural Development Agency to construct a visually impaired-friendly house on a 310 sq ft area under the government housing scheme. Now, with the expertise of architects and civil engineers, the district administration has designed a model house for the couple.

Many types of tactile tiles have been laid on the floors and walls of the house, which has been built at a cost of ₹6 lakh and comes with a hall, an attached restroom, bedroom and a kitchen, besides a dining space and a veranda. The entrance to the house has a ramp with a handrail, designed to help the blind residents enter with ease. Tactile tiles on the anti-skid floor will help them access rooms in the house with ease.

Similarly, ceramic-coded tiles have been laid at a height of five feet on walls to help them navigate by sensing the tiles using their hands. A provision to sense the sunlight during daytime is also available. The house has been christened ‘Vidiyal Veedu’.

Many visitors

The house has been getting a steady stream of visitors ever since the couple, along with their daughter Uma Maheswari, moved in. Officials from other districts, too, pay visit.

Ms. Mary, who sells ‘agarbathis’ along with her husband, says their new house has made their life easy. “It is a perfect house for us to navigate without help from anyone. It is a dream come true for us,” she added.

“We feel ecstatic to design a model house for the blind. We have demonstrated that a few modifications could make a huge impact on the well-being of totally blind and visually impaired people,” said Mr. Prabhushankar. He added that he had received inquiries from the officials of a few other States about the house. It would be documented digitally so that the process could be shared with others.