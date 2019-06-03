A healthy practice put in place at Pudukottai Collectorate

An unusual sight greeted visitors at the District Collectorate this Monday. Aged persons and those with visual impairment who had come to the Collectorate to take part in the weekly public grievances redressal meeting appeared satisfied and cheerful even before meeting the Collector and submitting their petitions.

The reason for their cheerfulness was that the duration of their wait was well utilised by the district administration by conducting a basic health screening. Setting an example worthy of emulation, the district administration has decided to conduct free medical camp from 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. at the Collectorate every Monday when there is a good turnout of the public, who come to submit their petitions.

The novel attempt was launched on Monday at the Collectorate where a team of doctors screened the aged persons and those with visual impairment before they submitted their petitions to the Collector P. Uma Maheswari.

The free medical camp would be conducted at the ground floor to ensure easy access to the aged persons. Since the aggrieved public come from far-off places to submit their petitions, the free health camp was thought of, the Collector told The Hindu. The medical team comprised a general physician, an ophthalmologist, a staff nurse, a lab technician and a technician associated with the ophthalmologist.

The blood pressure of the visitors were checked and screening was also done for diabetes and hypertension, said Dr. AL. Meenakshi Sundaram, Dean, Government Medical College Hospital, Pudukottai.

Dr. Meenakshi Sundaram said 48 persons were screened - 24 each by the general physician and the opthalmologist. Four persons were diagnosed with cataract during the camp, he said.

The camp would provide an opportunity for the aged people to avail themselves of the utility of free healthcare, the Collector said, adding that specialists would also be included in the medical team depending on the future requirements.