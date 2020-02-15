A ‘green school’ in Tiruchi

Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 HAPP has been recognised as a ‘Green School’ by the Centre for Science and Environment’s (CSE) Green School Programme 2019-20, where the research organisation encourages schools to self-assess and students to play an active role in maintaining an eco-friendly campus. The school is one among the 172 ‘Green Schools’ recognised in the country and the only one in Tiruchi.

GSP was launched by CSE to initiate and strengthen the tools of ecological literacy in schools. Students undertake a self-assessment called GSP-Audit when schools audit their use of resources and map their consumption and wastage under six sections - air, energy, food, land, water and waste. Schools were asked to promote measures to minimise use of water, recycle and reuse water, to optimise energy efficiency, minimise waste generation and segregate waste.

KV No. 2 HAPP had been recognised as a Yellow School, in 2018-19, says Principal K. Sreenivasan. ‘It motivated us to accelerate our efforts to go green,’ he said. Students have taken interest in the initiative and some even insist on coming and watering the plants during summer holidays. ‘We integrated some school projects into the programme and asked the students to plant a sapling and take care of it,’ he said.

After Cyclone Gaja, several trees on the school campus and nearby area which includes the Heavy Alloy Penetrator Project campus and staff quarters were uprooted. ‘We cleared fallen trees after which we undertook a planting drive. We observed sapling planting day where students planted saplings, put up plays and sang songs on the importance of trees,’ said Shanthi Velchamy, Biology teacher and coordinator of GSP.

The school promotes healthy habits. All students and teachers either use car in groups or bicycles to travel to school.