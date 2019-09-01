A fountain city in the making

Tiruchi could soon become a city of fountains. The latest count shows that it boasts of five double-decked sprays, a veritable feast to the eye as dusk falls across the city.

However, it was not always the case. Until recently, parks and roundabouts here hardly had a full-fledged fountain.

Thanks to Tiruchi Corporation’s efforts under a beautification plan, the first fountain came up at Chathiram Bus Stand. For passengers and passers-by, the two-deck fountain changing colour every five seconds was a treat to watch. The underwater illumination in different hues became a major attraction soon.

Four more fountains soon dotted different locations such as traffic island on Madras Trunk Road in Thiruvanaikoil, traffic roundabout on Bharathidasan Road and Wiliams Road junction, traffic island at Central Bus Stand near Sangeetha Hotel and MGR Statue Roundabout on Lawsons Road.

The civic body spent ₹1.50 crore on installing them.

Encouraged by the positive public response to its initiative, the Corporation has now decided to expand the beautification plan and establish parks, fountains and open gyms at 37 locations across the city.

Sources say ₹9.63 crore has been sanctioned for the plan. The parks and fountains will come up in all four zones: Srirangam, Golden Rock, K. Abishekapuram and Ariyamangalam.

Listed in the proposed plan is a children’s park and gym at Mangamma Nagar Extension and development of Srinivasalu Memorial Park in Srirangam.

Fountains will come up at Sanjeevi Nagar, Amma Mandaparam Road, Karthikeyan Garden and Akilandeswari Nagar. Estimated cost: ₹41.50 lakh.

In Ariyamangalam zone, Andal Nagar, Tiruchi-Chennai and Tiruchi-Thanjavur junction, Prabhat roundabout at Palakarai and Cholan Nagar will soon have fountains to enliven the localities.

Also, there is a plan to install a fountain at a public park on Lawsons Road at an estimated ₹20.25 lakh. It will come up in Golden Rock Zone.

Corporation officials say preparatory works have begun in different parts of the city. And the deadline for completion of the works has been set at four to six months.