A few initiatives of Tiruchi Corporation such as cleanliness drive, waste management showing results

December 31, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Despite facing a few challenges, the Tiruchi City Corporation’s efforts in implementing some of the key projects have borne fruit in 2023.

The civic body’s initiative to convert the major waterbodies, including Kottapattu Periyakulam on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway, Kollankulam in Edamalaipatti Pudur, Sengulam in Tiruverumbur, and Thamaraikulam and Manjathidal in Kattur, into recreational spots has received good response from residents and environmental activists.

Recently, the civic body increased the yield of its collector wells on the Cauvery and the Kollidam river beds to 163 million litres per day (mld). It has been taking steps to augment water supply to facilitate round-the-clock supply to households in seven wards where it is being implemented on a pilot basis.

Measures to prevent poster culture by setting up designated spots in all five zones for pasting posters, and undertaking beautification drives on flyovers and major entry points have borne fruit. Periodical drives are being conducted to remove unauthorised and illegal hoardings near commercial establishments on major roads in the city.

Steps are being taken to prevent residents from dumping waste into the Uyyakondan Canal as the Corporation has erected tall fences on its banks near the Palakkarai bridge and would extend the initiative in pollution-prone areas. The ongoing tree plantation drive in residential and commercial areas to increase the city’s green cover and dust/silt removed from roads has also been a success.

The civic body has been making efforts to curb the stray cattle menace by impounding the cattle heads and penalising the owners. Sterilisation and vaccination of street dogs have been stepped up due to the effective operation of animal birth control centres in the city.

Work on establishing an integrated bus terminus and the truck terminal at a cost of about ₹350 crore at Panchapur, which is likely to be opened by January, and widening the approach roads to the new overbridge near the Fort Railway Station are progressing well.

The second phase of the biomining project at Ariyamangalam, the biggest dumping yard in the city, has been completed and around 3.3 lakh cubic metres of waste was scientifically recycled. As of now, the Corporation has reclaimed 38 acres of the 47.7 acres under the project.

The Corporation was awarded the Chief Minister’s Award for the best performing municipal Corporation in the State and received a cash prize of ₹50 lakh on August 15 for its performance in areas such as revenue collection, sanitation, solid waste management, relaying of roads, organisation of medical camps and implementation of innovative infrastructure projects under the Smart Cities Mission.

