A dream come true for these athletes

07 July 2021 00:17 IST

Sports enthusiasts are delighted and have high expectations

Sports enthusiasts here eagerly await the participation of three athletes from Tiruchi district in Tokyo Olympics.

For S. Arokia Rajiv, it will be his second successive Olympics having already taken part in the previous edition in Rio de Janeiro. S. Dhanalakshmi and V. Subha will be making their Olympics debut.

Rajiv, who hails from Vazhudaiyur village near Lalgudi, is part of the men’s 4x400m relay team, while Dhanalakshmi from Gundur and Subha from Tiruverumbur are in the 4x400m mixed relay squad.

The 400m bronze in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games; gold in the 4x400m mixed relay and silver in the men’s 4x400m relay at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games figure among the Army man’s collection of international medals. He is also an Arjuna awardee.

“It is a matter of pride that Rajiv has made it to the Olympics for the second time. I am confident he will return with a medal,” said Rajiv's mentor T. Ramachandran.

Dhanalakshmi is the reigning inter-state national and Federation Cup 100m champion. “Our initial expectation was that she would qualify for the 200m event. Yet, breaking into the mixed relay team for the Olympics is a fantastic achievement,” said M. Manikanda Arumugam, who has been training Dhanalakshmi for the past four years.

Ms. Dhanalakhsmi, who hails from a family of modest means, lost her father while studying class X. However, her mother, Usha, has been her prime motivator and has supported her right through despite much hardship.

“She dreamt of seeing me run in the Olympics. I am happy her dream will come true soon,” said Ms. Dhanalakshmi.

Subha was part of the 4x400m women’s relay team at the 2019 IAAF World championships. She was a member of the 4x400m relay team that won gold in the Asian Junior Championships in 2016.

“For any sportsperson, taking part in the Olympics is a dream. I consider the opportunity as a reward for my hard work and I will definitely give my best. My family has always been supportive and they are very happy now,” said an elated Ms.Subha.

Her father is engaged in centering works in the construction industry and her mother is a home maker.

“SDAT has been of great support to athletes like Subha. Her feat will inspire many aspiring athletes,” said Indira Suresh, who was her coach at the SDAT Centre of Excellence in Chennai.