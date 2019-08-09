A debate that fosters democratic thought

The ‘Comparative US-India Constitutional Law Debate’ organised at the Tamil Nadu National Law University on Friday by the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai and Loyola College served the purpose of fostering a greater respect and understanding for the constitutional values shared by the world’s oldest and largest democracies.

Four out of the over 70 students representing various institutions in Tamil Nadu (barring Chennai and Puducherry) who took part in the debate were selected for participating in the next round at Chennai on September 14.

Bala Aditya (National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi), Vignesh Hariharan (School of Law, Sastra), Jumanah Kadar (School of Law, Sastra) and Devdipta Das (Tamil Nadu Law University), were declared as winners. Their names were announced by former Judge of Madras High Court Justice Akbar Ali, Attorney of High Court of Madras Geetha Ramaseshan, Cultural Affairs Officer of U.S. Consulate General Moulik D. Berkana, and Senior Advocate of Madras High Court N. L. Rajah Nangavaram.

The selected students will be competing with the second round winners in the debates at Kochi, Bengaluru and Chennai. They will ultimately debate one another to eight and finally to four participants, who will progress to the final event.

On September 13, an all-day workshop by experts on the American and Indian Constitutions will be held in Chennai for the participants. The 16 finalists from the four cities will participate in the final debate scheduled for September 14, 2019 in Chennai. The winner of the final round will receive a MacbookPro as the first prize and subscriptions to prominent resource databases about law and a trophy. All the participants will receive certificates.

“We see this debate as an exercise in democratic thought and free expression. India and the United States share enduring interests and values, and our partnership stands upon a shared commitment to democracy and the rule of law,” Mr. Moulik D. Berkana said.