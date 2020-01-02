A close finish in Karur

The AIADMK has established an edge over the DMK in the results of rural local bodies in Karur district.

Out of 115 panchayat union ward member posts, results were declared for 28 wards up to 8.30 pm.

Of this, the AIADMK won in 15 wards and its arch rival the DMK emerged victorious in 9 wards.

The BJP, an ally of the AIADMK and the Congress, an ally of the DMK, won in one ward each.

Other candidates won in 3 wards.

Counting of votes polled for 12 posts of district panchayat wards continued till late in the evening. Officials said that counting of votes in most of the panchayat president and panchayat ward member posts were completed.

Counting of voters for district and union wards might extend to Friday also.

Of the 113 anchayat union wards in Ariyalur district, the AIADMK had won in 4 and the DMK in 2.