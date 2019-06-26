A bridge project well begun but only half done

Traffic congestion in most parts of Srirangam has eased to a large extent, thanks to the opening of a new road over bridge (ROB) at Thiruvanaikovil on Chennai Trunk Road. With no service lanes, however, a section of residents living in and around Periyar Nagar continue to face hardship.

The residents of Periyar Nagar still largely have to traverse the kutcha road beneath the bridge, or go via Veereswaram, for their daily commute. With a handful of schools located in the locality, students are also facing much difficulty, complain residents.

As of now, they point out, vehicles headed towards Srirangam from Kumbakonathan Salai cannot take a right turn on the bridge and have to necessarily go via Mambazhasalai and Amma Mandapam Road. Similarly, motorists heading towards Kumbakonathan Salai cannot take a right turn on the bridge.

The opening of the ROB has also resulted in heavy congestion at the traffic signal at the Cauvery Bridge-Konakkarai Road intersection.

A section of residents, who were wary of the opening of the bridge without completion of allied works, now entertain apprehensions that the construction of the service lanes could be inordinately delayed.

“We fear that we may face the same situation faced by residents of colonies off Thanjavur Road for years in the absence of service lanes. Without service lanes, the woes of residents of Srirangam will not end,” says S.N.Mohan Ram, president, Srirangam Makkal Nala Sangam.

“Periyar Nagar and its surrounding areas account for a vast area. Until the service lanes are built, people will continue to suffer. At present the kutcha roads are unmotorable,” says J. Ananthapadmanaban, a resident of Srirangam.

Ahead of the opening of the bridge by Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami, through video conference from Chennai last week, Collector S. Sivarasu had assured residents that the service lanes would be built within three to four months once the land acquisition process was completed and attributed the delay to litigations.

“The district authorities should complete the disbursement of compensation at the earliest and pave the way for laying of the service lanes,” Mr. Mohan Ram said.

District officials say the process of disbursement of compensation will be completed soon and work on laying the service lanes will begin soon once the land is made available to the Highways.

Mr. Mohan Ram also complains that there is no direct bus connectivity between Srirangam and Thiruvanaikovil still. He and other residents point out that until the traffic island is built on the Gandhi Road intersection, there will be utter traffic chaos at the spot and buses will also find it difficult to halt at the Thiruvanaikovil bus stop.

“Town buses, which have hiked the fare by ₹2 between Srirangam and Central Bus Stand in view of the diversion via the by-pass road during the construction of the ROB, are yet to withdraw the hike,” Mr. Mohan Ram added.