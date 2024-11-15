ADVERTISEMENT

A book on management concepts in Thirukkural released

Published - November 15, 2024 04:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Hindi book on management concepts in Thirukkural titled ‘Yes Boss,’ was released by Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchi, recently. Dhilip Dhing, writer, received the first copy at a function held at the IIM-Tiruchi campus. The book authored by Soma Veerappan was translated into Hindi by Rohit Sharma. Mr. Sharma said that the book in Hindi was the fourth language of publication of ‘Kural Inithu’ published in Tamil and English by KSL Media Ltd, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US