A book on management concepts in Thirukkural released

Published - November 15, 2024 04:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Hindi book on management concepts in Thirukkural titled ‘Yes Boss,’ was released by Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchi, recently. Dhilip Dhing, writer, received the first copy at a function held at the IIM-Tiruchi campus. The book authored by Soma Veerappan was translated into Hindi by Rohit Sharma. Mr. Sharma said that the book in Hindi was the fourth language of publication of ‘Kural Inithu’ published in Tamil and English by KSL Media Ltd, according to a press release.

